Missing Innisfil girl may be in Barrie, police say
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Innisfil teen.
South Simcoe police say Katrine was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home near 6th Line and Emberton Way.
Police say there was a possible sighting of the 14-year-old around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive area of Barrie.
"Police and her family are concerned for her well-being," the service stated in a release.
The teen is five feet tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length brownish/blonde hair.
She wore a Nike jacket, grey Jordan track pants, and black sneakers and was carrying a shimmery Nike backpack.
Police urge anyone with information on Katrine's whereabouts to contact the detective on the case via email or by calling 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. 1027 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
-
London, Ont. risks losing ground in its effort to meet affordable housing targetNew zoning applications could nullify agreements struck with developers to include affordable units in residential buildings that have yet to break ground.
-
-
SaskEnergy rate increase cancelled by provincial governmentSaskatchewan residents won’t be paying more to heat their homes this year.
-
Two teenage boys arrested, charged after allegedly carjacking Brampton ride-share driverTwo teenagers have been arrested and charged after allegedly carjacking a ride-share driver in Brampton on Thursday.
-
2 sent to hospital, 1 in critical condition after crash in Maple RidgeA serious crash in Maple Ridge Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.
-
Four men charged with murder of 24-year-old Toronto man who 'brightened every room'Police have arrested four men and charged them with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Munawar Warsama — a young man being remembered by loved ones as someone who brightened every room and sought to better life for those around him.
-
'This outbreak was swift: Contaminated quinoa and sweet potato served at International Women’s Day EventAn International Women’s Day luncheon event held on March 8 at a hotel in Orangeville resulted in 88 people reporting feeling ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and nausea.
-
2 people face charges following assault in ReginaTwo people face charges following an alleged assault in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
First Nations to help plan 218-kilometre gravel road connecting Peace Country and Fort McMurrayThree First Nations have signed an agreement to help the provincial government plan a new road across northern Alberta.