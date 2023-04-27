Missing Innisfil girl may be in Barrie, police say
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Innisfil teen.
South Simcoe police say Katrine was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home near 6th Line and Emberton Way.
Police say there was a possible sighting of the 14-year-old around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive area of Barrie.
"Police and her family are concerned for her well-being," the service stated in a release.
The teen is five feet tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length brownish/blonde hair.
She wore a Nike jacket, grey Jordan track pants, and black sneakers and was carrying a shimmery Nike backpack.
Police urge anyone with information on Katrine's whereabouts to contact the detective on the case via email or by calling 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. 1027 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
