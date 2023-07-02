Missing kayaker found dead near Severn Falls

OPP have located the body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning near Severn Falls.

On Sunday, around 3:00 a.m., police received a call about a man who had gone kayaking and failed to return to his group campsite.

Upon arriving at the scene, search teams located an overturned kayak and began their search for the individual.

According to OPP, just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of the 21-year-old man from Ramara Township.