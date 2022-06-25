Missing Kelowna woman found dead, family confirms

The family of Chelsea Cardno says the body found on flooded farmland adjacent to Mission Creek Friday night has been identified as the missing Kelowna woman.

Kelowna RCMP said Friday evening that the body had been found downstream from where Cardno was believed to have been swept away.

Though the deceased person had not yet been identified at the time, Mounties said they had notified Cardno's family of the discovery and were offering support.

On Saturday morning, Cardno's mother Diane posted on the Facebook page dedicated to finding the missing 31-year-old confirming the death.

Cardno's disappearance on June 14 led to intensive search efforts by police, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, friends and even strangers.

Roughly 150 volunteers showed up last weekend to join a community search, and Cardno's grieving mother thanked them for their efforts in the Facebook post.

"I need to take this time to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support over the last 11 days," she wrote. "To all those that came out to help us search, the tireless hours out combing through the brush, walking hours along the Greenway, we left no stone unturned. The community came together to bring my Sweet Pea home, and I will be forever grateful."

In an updated Statement Saturday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP confirmed that the body found Friday had been identified.

Mounties also thanked COSAR and the hundreds of volunteers who participated in the search.

Police added there is no criminal investigation into Cardno's death.

Cardno was last seen around 8 a.m. on the date of her disappearance, when she went out to walk her dog JJ near Mission Greenway.

In the Facebook post, Cardno's mother said JJ is still missing, and asked the public to keep an eye out for the German shepherd.

She also asked for privacy as the family mourns its loss, and said details on a celebration of Cardno's life will be shared in the coming weeks.