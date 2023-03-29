Missing Kingsville woman located by OPP
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP say a missing 69-year-old Kingsville woman has been found.
Police received a report of a missing person on Tuesday. She was located on Wednesday.
Officers were concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
