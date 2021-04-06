Missing Kitchener, Ont. man's abandoned vehicle found in Tiny Township

The search is on for a missing Kitchener, Ont. man in Tiny Township after an officer spotted the man's vehicle abandoned on Monday.

Provincial police say 37-year-old Kamil Pawlus hasn't been in contact with his family since Wednesday, and they are growing concerned for his health and wellbeing.

While his vehicle was found in a parking lot on Mark's Point Lane, police say Pawlus has no known connection to the area. "No family in the area, no cottage in the area," said OPP Sgt. Dave Hobson.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched throughout the day Monday until sunset and were back in the area Tuesday morning looking for clues, this time with the OPP helicopter hitting the skies.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the dive team is searching Georgian Bay while the ground search continues.

Pawlus is a white man, six feet one inch tall, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm and is possibly wearing a grey fleece sweater, jeans, and light-coloured runners.

Hobson said other than the man's vehicle being found in the area there is no other information to go on for their search. "We just, literally, have the care found here."

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.