Missing Kitchener teen found


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police say a missing teen from Kitchener has been found.

In a post to Twitter around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said a 14-year-old was missing.

There was concern for wellbeing.

In a Thursday morning tweet, police said the teen had been located.

UPDATE:
Missing person, Serene, 14, has been located.

Thank you for your assistance.

Occ: 23-085948 (922) pic.twitter.com/g9dt9b0dh1

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 6, 2023
