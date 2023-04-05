Missing Kitchener teen found

Waterloo regional police say a missing teen from Kitchener has been found.

In a post to Twitter around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said a 14-year-old was missing.

There was concern for wellbeing.

In a Thursday morning tweet, police said the teen had been located.

UPDATE:

Missing person, Serene, 14, has been located.



Thank you for your assistance.



Occ: 23-085948 (922) pic.twitter.com/g9dt9b0dh1