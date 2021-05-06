Missing London, Ont. teen is in Montreal: London police

A missing 14-year-old from London, Ont. is believed to have made the 720 kilometre trek to Montreal.

London police have notified police in Montreal that Connor Duncan has reportedly made it to the city.

Connor was reported missing Wednesday but was last seen Saturday May 1, in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.

Connor is described as Caucasian, 5’2", 135 lbs, with dark brown ear length curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter coat, camouflage track pants, black hooded sweatshirt and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Police say they received information that Connor may have headed to the Montreal area.

If anyone in the London or Montreal area have seen Connor police ask that they contact them as family and police are concerned for his welfare.

It is unclear how Connor may have travelled.

Connor Duncan, 14 ans, pourrait se retrouver à Montréal. Merci de partager ses informations. #Disparition https://t.co/wdzpDpgYlS