London man reported missing found safe
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
London police are thanking the public for assisting in locating a man reported missing.
Officers had been searching for Richard Darling, 63, in the area near southwest Optimist Park on Southdale Road west of Bostwick Road.
He has since been found safe.
