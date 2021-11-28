iHeartRadio

Missing man, 22, found safe

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A 22-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found safe, Ottawa police say.

The man had last been seen Saturday at around 4 p.m. in the area of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway.

Late Sunday night, police said he had been found safe. CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo.

