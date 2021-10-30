iHeartRadio

Missing man, 23, located safely

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a 23-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning has been safely located.

Police said in a news release just after 10:30 a.m. that he is now safe and sound.

Since he has been located, his photo and name have been removed from this article.

