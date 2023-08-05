iHeartRadio

Missing man, 37, located safe


The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 37-year-old man who was reported missing has been safely located.

He had been reported missing on Saturday. Police said in a news release on Sunday he was safe and well.

Since he's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.

