Missing man, 37, located safe
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police say a 37-year-old man who was reported missing has been safely located.
He had been reported missing on Saturday. Police said in a news release on Sunday he was safe and well.
Since he's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.
-
Ottawa's Henry Mews returns from Hlinka Gretzky Cup with gold medalThe Ottawa 67's Henry Mews returns to Ottawa fresh off a championship win at the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup.
-
Ottawa police seek help finding missing 20-year-old manOttawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old man.
-
'Historical building brought back to life': Classic hotel restored in WasagamingA historic hotel in the Clear Lake area has been restored to its former glory.
-
Two arrested in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation homicide: RCMPRCMP have arrested two people in connection with a homicide on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation last week.
-
Another 10 Liquor Marts closed: Manitoba Liquor and LotteriesManitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed down another ten Liquor Mart locations, its third round of shutdowns over the long weekend.
-
No one hit when shots fired in northeast CalgaryNo one was hit by bullets when shots were fired in the northeast Calgary community of Temple Monday afternoon.
-
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordableCanadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
-
One person arrested for drug trafficking, following a tip to policeOne person has been charged following a tip about a person sleeping in a vehicle.
-
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, historyMany Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.