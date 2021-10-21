iHeartRadio

Missing man, 47, sought northwest of Kingston

Police are looking for Anthony Houghton, 47, who went missing early Thursday morning in Stone Mills Township. (OPP handout)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 47-year-old man who went missing near Kingston.

Anthony (Tony) Houghton was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Stone Mills Township, on Holden Road.

Police and his family are worried for his safety. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-4 and 207 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid jacket, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

