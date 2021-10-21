Missing man, 47, sought northwest of Kingston
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 47-year-old man who went missing near Kingston.
Anthony (Tony) Houghton was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Stone Mills Township, on Holden Road.
Police and his family are worried for his safety. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-4 and 207 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid jacket, jeans and work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox & Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
