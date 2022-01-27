Missing man, 90, from Comox Valley found in Port McNeill
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A 90-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday from his home in Courtenay, B.C., has been found.
Comox Valley RCMP say the senior was found Thursday in Port McNeill, approximately 250 kilometres from his home, and is receiving medical attention.
Police said earlier that the man suffers from short-term memory loss and requires "urgent daily medication.
Officers believe he may have got lost on his way home.
-
