Missing man and boy found safe northwest of Kingston

Police say they have found a man and boy safe after they went missing Wednesday evening northwest of Kingston while riding an ATV.

Police say the two left a home in Flinton, Ont. around 5:30 p.m. riding an ATV and were reported missing around 10 p.m.

Thursday afternoon, OPP said on Twitter the two had come home safe.

CTV News Ottawa has removed their photos so as not to identify them.

Flinton is a town of about 500 people north of Highway 7 near Kaladar, about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston.

#LACOPP - The missing two males from Addington Highlands Twp have come home safe and sound. Thanks to the public for their comments and support. ^ac @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/n3hte4o8Rc