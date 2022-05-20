Missing man found dead after vehicle abandoned in a water-filled field

A missing man whose vehicle was discovered abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba has been found dead.

RCMP confirmed Search and Rescue had found 72-year-old Leo Cyr dead on Friday afternoon. RCMP said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Cyr, who was from Giroux, Man., was last seen on Thursday around 8 p.m. driving his vehicle on Highway 59 near Dunning Road East.

"Family attended his residence last night to check on him, but he was not home and his vehicle was gone," RCMP said in a news release.

Around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, RCMP got a report that a vehicle was stuck in a water-filled field near Highway 75 between St. Adolphe and St. Agathe. Officers who responded confirmed the vehicle, which was found abandoned, belonged to Cyr.

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate the death.