Missing man found dead after vehicle abandoned in a water-filled field
A missing man whose vehicle was discovered abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba has been found dead.
RCMP confirmed Search and Rescue had found 72-year-old Leo Cyr dead on Friday afternoon. RCMP said his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Cyr, who was from Giroux, Man., was last seen on Thursday around 8 p.m. driving his vehicle on Highway 59 near Dunning Road East.
"Family attended his residence last night to check on him, but he was not home and his vehicle was gone," RCMP said in a news release.
Around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, RCMP got a report that a vehicle was stuck in a water-filled field near Highway 75 between St. Adolphe and St. Agathe. Officers who responded confirmed the vehicle, which was found abandoned, belonged to Cyr.
Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate the death.
-
Toronto police ID two suspects in Main Street TTC station stabbingToronto police have identified the two suspects being sought in connection with a stabbing at Main Street subway station that left a man critically injured last week.
-
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekendThe first flights of infant formula from Europe, authorized by President Joe Biden to relieve a deepening U.S. shortage, will arrive in Indiana aboard military aircraft this weekend, the White House announced Friday.
-
Bike patrols offer Sudbury police a unique view of the cityThis week, police officers in Sudbury and one from Sault Ste. Marie completed bicycle patrol training and fine-tuned their skills.
-
Tackling a future of expected 'extreme' wildfires in B.C.How does B.C. prepare for a future with more “extreme” wildfires? A former wildland firefighter turned researcher has some ideas.
-
Shroom boom? Psilocybin mushroom dispensaries sprouting up in VancouverMore and more magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up around Vancouver, and some say the movement is just getting started.
-
Turkeys on farm with 'bird flu' to be culled, poultry group saysAbout 4,000 turkeys are expected to be euthanized on a farm in British Columbia's Fraser Valley on Saturday after the highly pathogenic avian flu spread among the flock, says a spokesman for the B.C. Poultry Association.
-
Police called as anger boils over at Surrey, B.C., passport officeRCMP officers were called to a Surrey, B.C., passport office on Friday, as anger boiled among travellers who had been waiting days to get their documents in order before the long weekend.
-
Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPSA man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuatedThe province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, saying rapidly rising water is posing a significant safety risk.