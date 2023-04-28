Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance

London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased.

Tyler McMichael has been located, according to a news release from police.

On Feb. 15, 2023, human remains were located in Thames Centre by the Middlesex County OPP.

Police say the remains have been identified as Tyler McMichael, who was previously reported as missing to the London Police Service on May 24, 2019.

He was 20 years old at the time.

With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.

“Your child’s not supposed to die before you,” Rachel said.

DNA testing confirmed Tyler’s identity, but it took several weeks to get the results back.

“We’ve been playing a waiting game for some time now,” Anthony said.

The OPP investigator with the coroner’s report was off work Friday, so the cause of Tyler’s death remains unknown — leaving Rachel and Anthony frustrated.

“That would be a little more closure too,” she said.

His parents say Tyler was a patient at Victoria Hospital and was battling suicidal thoughts and drug addiction.

“That’s a lot for a young man to live with,” Rachel said.

Tyler reportedly went missing after he left the hospital on a 30 minute pass, but he never returned. For four years the McMichaels have searched tirelessly, asking the community to help bring him home.

On Friday their search came to an end, and Tyler lays at rest.

“Certainly this end isn’t what we would want, but it is better that he’s not suffering,” said Rachel. “It doesn’t mean you don’t miss him though.”

According to OPP, no foul play is suspected.

Police say no further details will be provided.

— With files from CTV News London's Amandalina Letterio