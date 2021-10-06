Missing man found dead, homicide detectives on the case
An Edmonton man that was missing for several weeks has been found dead, and homicide investigators are on the case.
Donald Blizzard, 43, was last seen in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday, July 27, Edmonton Police Service said.
A missing persons notification about him was sent to news outlets on Sept. 22, 2021.
On Wednesday, EPS announced that human remains were found by Mayerthorpe RCMP in the evening of Sept. 13.
The body was located near Range Road 43 and Township Road 560, about an hour drive northwest of Edmonton.
The medical examiner completed an autopsy on the remains on Sept. 15, and investigators have since determined that the deceased is Blizzard.
His cause of death is still pending further testing - but the case is considered suspicious.
Police said Blizzard’s disappearance was out of character, but they believed there was no evidence of foul play at the time.
EPS is looking to speak with anyone who has information about the case or Blizzard’s whereabouts leading up to his death.
Tips can be called into 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
