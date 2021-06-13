Missing man found dead in Conestogo Lake

The search for a missing man in Conestogo Lake came to an end Sunday night, after Ontario Provincial Police confirmed he was found dead.

Wellington County OPP tweeted that its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the missing body around 8:45 p.m.

OPP say they are offering their condolences to the man's family and friends.

The incident began earlier on Sunday around noon, when emergency crews were called to the conservation area in Mapleton.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called in and then later called off. The OPP helicopter arrived around 5 p.m. to help with the search.

Officials said a family had their boat out on the water and were swimming around it when a man went under and did not resurface.

Other boaters reportedly helped to search for him when they realized what happened.

A part of the area where he went missing was sectioned off as officials continued their search. Police say where the incident happened is not a part of the conservation area.

Police would not confirm whether the man was wearing a life jacket when he went missing.