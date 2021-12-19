Missing man found dead in northern Alberta apartment building: RCMP
A man reported missing to police was located dead inside a Lac La Biche, Alta., apartment building more than a week later, the RCMP says.
Mounties say Landy Shirt, 31, who was last seen at Goodfish Lake Metis Settlement on Dec. 8 around 7 a.m., was found at 10310 102 Ave. by officers 10 days later.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the incident.
"The circumstances surrounding the death of Landy are believed to be suspicious," police said in a statement. "No further information will be provided until after the autopsy."
An autopsy is to take place on Dec. 22 in Edmonton.
Family members first reported Shirt missing to police on Dec. 8 after last seeing him five days before in Maskwacis, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton. According to police, officers learned that he had been to Goodfish Lake and Lac La Biche after Dec. 6.
In earlier statements, RCMP officers noted the circumstances surrounding Shirt's disappearance were "suspicious."
Lac La Biche is approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
