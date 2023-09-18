iHeartRadio

Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police


Andrew Sherritt was reported missing on Sept. 18, 2023. (WPS handout)

A missing 55-year-old man has been found dead.

On Tuesday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that Andrew Sherritt was found deceased.

This news comes the day after police asked the public for help to find Sherritt, who had last been seen on Monday morning in the River East area.

Police did not provide further information on the situation, including a cause for Sherritt’s death.

