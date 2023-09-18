Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A missing 55-year-old man has been found dead.
On Tuesday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that Andrew Sherritt was found deceased.
This news comes the day after police asked the public for help to find Sherritt, who had last been seen on Monday morning in the River East area.
Police did not provide further information on the situation, including a cause for Sherritt’s death.
-
Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes caseThe ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
-
Most of Nova Scotia's lobster fleet well-suited to go electric: studyAn environmental group has concluded that about 2,300 lobster boats operating off Nova Scotia are suitable candidates to switch from diesel to electric motors.
-
Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against managementThe head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."
-
Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-inPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridgeWaterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
30 speeders caught in Regina school zone in 4 hours, police sayWith the new school year well underway, Regina's traffic police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
-
CNE boasts record attendance in 2023The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has announced that 2023 was its most-attended year ever in operation.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition lawFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
Female critically injured in Pickering crash to be airlifted to hospital: policeA crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.