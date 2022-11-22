Missing man from Pictou County found safe: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 77-year-old man reported missing in Pictou County has been found safe.

The man had last been seen walking on Ceilidh Brae Road in Kings Head, N.S., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing later that day.

Pictou County District RCMP, ground search and rescue crews, and an RCMP K9 team, were in the area searching for him.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the man has been found and is safe.