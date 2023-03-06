Missing man from Tiny Township found: OPP

Provincial police say a 57-year-old man from Tiny Township who went missing on Friday morning has been located safe.

Police issued a plea for the public's help to find the man who hadn't been seen or heard from since leaving his Lafontaine home on March 3.

They say he was found within the City of Toronto on Tuesday morning.

"Investigators wish to thank those media and community partners who assisted in attempts to locate him," OPP stated in a release on Tuesday afternoon.