Missing man from Vancouver Island may be in Kamloops area, RCMP say
Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 39-year-old man who is missing from the Lake Cowichan area.
Matthew Mueller was last seen on May 30 but was in telephone contact with his family the following day, when he was reported missing, according to the Lake Cowichan RCMP.
Investigators have reason to believe the missing man may be in the Kamloops area, according to police.
"It is out of character for Matthew Mueller to have no contact with his family for so long and police are concerned that he may require medical attention," the Lake Cowichan RCMP said in a news release Monday.
He is described as a white man, standing six feet, six inches tall with a slim build and weighing approximately 190 pounds.
He has short, dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a gargoyle sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
