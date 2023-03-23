Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance

Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.

The 32-year-old was reported missing on Feb. 16 and hadn't been seen since Jan. 14, according to a news release from the West Shore RCMP.

A spokesperson for the detachment said Thursday the man was located in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

In a social media post, the West Shore RCMP thanked those who spread the word about his disappearance.

Victor Bernardo, the male who was reported missing on Feb 16th has been located. Thanks to the public and media for sharing the original media release which has now been taken down.