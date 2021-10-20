Missing man identified as person found dead in Maskwacis, Alta., house fire; murder charge laid
A 26-year-old Grande Prairie man that was last heard from in January has been identified as the person found dead in a house fire in Maskwacis in March.
Edmonton Police Service released a missing person notification about Tyler Johnson on Feb. 4.
Police said he had not been heard from since Jan. 12, and they considered his disappearance to be out of character. At the time, EPS said it wasn’t known if “foul play” was involved.
On Mar. 8, RCMP found human remains in a house that burned to the ground near Maskwacis.
Investigators enlisted the help of an anthropologist, medical examiner and human remains detection dog to locate and identify Johnson.
An autopsy was scheduled shortly after, and police announced the results on Thursday.
Brianna Ruf-Dietz, a 32-year-old Red Deer resident, has been charged with murder in the case. She was arrested on Oct. 12 in Edmonton.
Ruf-Dietz has since appeared in court and is being kept in police custody until her next appearance at Wetaskiwin provincial court on Oct. 26.
-
What to do if you see a coyote in WinnipegA walk through South Osborne went from peaceful to startling earlier this week for a Winnipeg woman, who observed a coyote in the area.
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: PediatricianAlberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
'A really awesome place': El Mirador demolition underway, making room for highrise towersCrews began demolishing the historic El Mirador apartments in downtown Edmonton Thursday.
-
-
Windsor police release additional photos of vehicle of interest in hit and run investigationWindsor police believe they are looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox in connection with a fatal hit and run investigation after further images were obtained by Major Crime investigators.
-
Inflation spikes to 4.4 per cent in Canada, the highest it's been since 2003According to new data released Wednesday from Statistics Canada, inflation jumped again in September. At 4.4 per cent compared to September 2020, it's the highest it's been since 2003 and, for the sixth month in a row, inflation is above the Bank of Canada's target of between one to three per cent.
-
-
Some experts not so 'sweet' on N.L. soft-drink taxAfter the province of Newfoundland and Labrador announced details on its so-called "sugary drink" tax Tuesday, some experts are advising caution on the approach.
-
'I want more people to talk about this issue': Lethbridge author chronicles life with bipolar disorderJason Wegner, 24, hopes that by telling his story honestly, he will inspire hope for those currently facing mental health challenges.