Missing man in Leamington has been located


OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)

OPP in Leamington say a missing man has been located.

Guillermo, 42, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Talbot Street west and Fader Avenue.

On Thursday around 11 a.m., police say he was found.

Police are thanking everyone who assisted or shared the appeal for information.

