Missing man known to frequent Midland, Barrie areas

Provincial police hope to locate a missing man last seen in Midland six days ago.

Police say William Fortune hasn't been seen since leaving a Young Street motel address around 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.

They say the 48-year-old is known to frequent the Midland and Barrie areas.

Fortune is a -white man, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair and green eyes.

Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.

Anonymous tips are also accepted with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.