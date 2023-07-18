Missing man last seen a month ago could be in Simcoe County: OPP

Ontario police are appealing to the public for help locating a man not seen for roughly one month who could be in Simcoe County.

Nottawasaga OPP is hoping to track down 34-year-old Derek (last name not provided).

Police say he was last seen "sometime in the middle of June."

They say he is known to frequent the Barrie and Alliston areas.

Derek is five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build and short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.