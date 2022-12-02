Missing man last seen in Brantford

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Tayib Yousuf was last seen in Brantford on Nov. 23.

OPP say he’s believed to have been in Huntsville on Nov. 25.

Yousuf is described as 6’3 tall with a thin build, long curly black hair and brown eyes. He also has a small moustache and known to wear baggy sweatpants and shirts.

Anyone who may have seen Yousuf is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

