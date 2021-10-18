iHeartRadio

Missing man last seen in February found safe: Calgary police

Police say Jordan Boucher, 26, was last seen in southeast Calgary on March 5 and was reported missing by his family on March 18. (Supplied)

Calgary police say a man reported missing by his family in the spring has been found safe. 

Jordan Boucher began driving from Salmon Arm, British Columbia to Calgary in November 2020.

He was last seen at the First Alliance Church Calgary on Feb. 20, and then reported missing by his family on March 18. 

On Monday, police said Boucher had been located.

