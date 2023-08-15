Missing man located but still no sign of Kwikwetlem councillor, RCMP say

Authorities are intensifying their search for 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson after locating the man she was reported missing with late last week.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed Tuesday that officers found 57-year-old David Hall and the white 2019 Honda Ridgeline the two were believed to be travelling in when they disappeared on Friday.

The detachment also announced a man has been arrested in connection with the case, but did not provide his name. Authorities said they would not provide any further details unless charges are laid.

"Police continue to consider a variety of investigational avenues, including the possibility of foul play," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

Patterson, an elected member of the band council for the Kwikwetlem First Nation, was last seen with Hall leaving her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam on Friday.

The Honda Ridgeline was spotted at 7:30 p.m. that evening at Meadowvale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows, according to police.

On Tuesday, authorities shared surveillance images of Patterson captured the same day at an undisclosed location in the hopes of generating tips about her whereabouts.

"The entire community is concerned for the well-being of Stephanie. It is extremely unusual for Stephanie to leave unannounced and not contact her friends and family," Hodgkins said.

Patterson is described as Indigenous, standing 5'2" tall with a slim build. She is believed to be wearing a purple shirt with blue flowers, blue jeans and a brown backpack.

Anyone who has seen Patterson or has information on the case is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.