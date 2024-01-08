iHeartRadio

Missing man located: Essex OPP


File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Essex OPP say a missing man has been located.

The 36-year-old, who was last seen in Wallaceburg on Jan. 5, was located safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

