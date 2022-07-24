iHeartRadio

Missing man located in good health northwest of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

A missing 73-year-old man has been located safe and sound following a major search northwest of Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police said the man was last seen in Stone Mills Township on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the man had been located "in good health."

No other details were released.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and image from our story.

