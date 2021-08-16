Missing man: Police ask locals to check sheds, rooftops, garages in New Westminster

Two days after a New Westminster man was reported missing, local police are asking the public to check their sheds, rooftops and garages for him.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Eric Cardeno was seen leaving his Queensborough home at about 2 a.m., and he hasn't been seen since.

Carlo Sayo, a friend of Cardeno's, told CTV News Vancouver the missing man left without his phone or keys, and may not have even been wearing shoes.

In an update Monday, the New Westminster Police Department asked residents and business owners to "do a walk-through of their buildings."

"We are very concerned for Mr. Cardeno and we ask that all business and property owners in the Queensborough, Richmond and Annacis Island area check their property for him," said Acting Insp. Jeff Scott.

"We are asking for the public's help to locate him so that we can ensure his well-being. Friends and family are concerned for his safety."

Locals are asked to check "all outbuildings" including sheds, rooftops and garages. The Major Crime Unit is asking for dash cam video from the community taken between 1:30 and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Sayo described his friend as quiet, well-liked and reliable. A local DJ who teaches at TableTutors DJ Academy in Burnaby, Cardeno has confused and worried friends and former students with his disappearance.

"They know him as someone who is kind of like, there and responsible and shows up," Sayo said over the weekend. "For him to just disappear is shocking to a lot of his friends and to his family, as well."

Sayo said he's not aware of any mental health or personal struggles Cardeno may have been experiencing, describing his friend's disappearance as "out of character" and "bizarre."

Police describe Cardeno as a Filipino man with a medium build. He stands 5'10" tall and was last seen wearing a dark tank top and black basketball shorts, police said. They added that Cardeno is bald and has a tattoo along the left side of his chest, which extends down his arm to the top of his hand.

Anyone who has information on Cardeno's whereabouts should call 604‐525‐5411, but anyone who sees him should call 911.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday