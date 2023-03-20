Missing man, rowboat located after search off Vancouver Island
The Comox Valley RCMP say a man who was reported missing last week has been located.
On Friday morning, Mounties and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC) launched a search after police received a report of an unmanned rowboat drifting near Royston, Vancouver Island.
Later that morning, police also received a report of a man going missing after he took his rowboat out from his property onto the ocean overnight.
This second report led to an even more "exhaustive search" for the man and rowboat, according to the Comox Valley RCMP, which included military search and rescue teams and the Canadian Coast Guard, which were dispatched by the JRCC.
By late Friday, police said they were still searching for the missing man, 37-year-old Christopher Mitchell, and his boat and asked the public to report any information they came across.
On Monday afternoon, the Comox Valley RCMP said Mitchell had been found.
"This man and his boat have been located. No further information will be released," said the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement Monday.
"Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance."
-
Prince Albert’s tastiest fundraiser is back as restaurants compete to create best poutine in townSeven Prince Albert restaurants are competing to make the best poutine in the city and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).
-
1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Wal-MartOne person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.
-
New Brunswick budget has nurses looking for a reason to stayNew Brunswick's health-care budget got passing marks from some, but nurses give the province a failing grade.
-
The Holy Period of Ramadan marks a time of reflection for our Muslim communityThe Islamic faith community worldwide is entering Ramadan, a time of deep self-reflection and reverence for prayers. Prayerful worship started Wednesday, the eve of Ramadan.
-
'She does it all': Norquay woman gives back to community as latest ‘Hometown Hero’Reagan Foster said she fell in love with the small town hospitality, and she wanted to return that sense of community in the form of volunteering.
-
University Players end their season with Shakespeare’s Twelfth NightThe stage is set for another University Players production of a Shakespeare classic – this one will end the season. Essex Hall Theatre comes to life with a scheduled performance of Shakespeare's comedy "Twelfth Night".
-
96% of electric vehicle owners in Alberta would buy another one: AMA surveyFor many people looking to buy a new car, an electric option means extra considerations, like battery life or ability to charge and where. Despite these potential roadblocks, a new survey by the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) finds the vast majority of people in the province who own an electric vehicle (EV) are happy with their purchase.
-
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleanerA Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Barrie residents urged to secure vehicles with truck thieves back in actionPolice in Barrie say Ram pickup truck thieves are active in the community again after two were reported stolen overnight on Wednesday.