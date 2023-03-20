Missing man, rowboat located after search off Vancouver Island

The Comox Valley RCMP say a man who was reported missing last week has been located.

On Friday morning, Mounties and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC) launched a search after police received a report of an unmanned rowboat drifting near Royston, Vancouver Island.

Later that morning, police also received a report of a man going missing after he took his rowboat out from his property onto the ocean overnight.

This second report led to an even more "exhaustive search" for the man and rowboat, according to the Comox Valley RCMP, which included military search and rescue teams and the Canadian Coast Guard, which were dispatched by the JRCC.

By late Friday, police said they were still searching for the missing man, 37-year-old Christopher Mitchell, and his boat and asked the public to report any information they came across.

On Monday afternoon, the Comox Valley RCMP said Mitchell had been found.

"This man and his boat have been located. No further information will be released," said the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement Monday.

"Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance."