Missing man's body found, homicide probe underway: Sicamous RCMP
Mounties in the Shuswap region say a homicide investigation is underway after a missing man's body was found.
The Sicamous RCMP issued a media release Thursday, providing few details.
On Aug.2, the detachment received a missing person report, but the file was taken over by the major crimes unit after "information came to light that the disappearance was the result of foul play," according to police.
Three days later, a home in Sicamous was searched and a man's body was found, the RCMP says.
"At this time, and in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police are not releasing further information about the missing person or the homicide investigation," Thursday's statement reads.
"Police would like to advise the public this was a targeted incident and that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," it continues.
The RCMP have not appealed for witnesses or information in the case.
-
Waterloo regional police hold annual backpack challengeAn effort to get students all set for the upcoming school year is underway as the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts it's sixth annual backpack challenge.
-
Sault addiction support group anxiously awaiting for area addiction treatment centre to openAddiction support group Save Our Young Adults is waiting on word regarding the opening of Sault Ste. Marie's residential withdrawal management facility – Northway Wellness Centre.
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects itThe Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
-
Report author calls for better flood preparedness, updates to flood risk mapsWhen torrential rain flooded streets, homes and highways three weeks ago, people saw the destruction, but some also saw a lack of preparedness.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.
-
Brantford police officers cleared after firing ARWENs: SIUOntario's police watchdog has found two Brantford Police Service officers did not commit an offence when they fired their Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 34-year-old man.
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worthThe chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of FolkloramaWeek two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.
-
SIU called to investigate after man who interacted with Peterborough police diesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police in Peterborough Friday afternoon.