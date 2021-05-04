Missing man's family renews call for help on 1-year anniversary

A family is renewing their call for help locating a missing man with a brain injury.

Travis Hollar, 38, was last seen more than a year ago on April 29, 2020.

That his family hasn't heard from him is concerning and out of character, they say.

"He is extremely close to his family," a statement from the Hollar family read.

"We just want him home safe, and for this heartache of not knowing what happened to him to finally be over.”

Travis has the emotional intelligence of a younger person, and his family said he used to rely heavily on them for day-to-day matters.

The Edmonton Police Service's missing persons unit says it has exhausted all investigative avenues trying to find him, prompting the renewed ask for help.

"Our family is completely lost not knowing where Travis is or if he is okay. If anyone has any information, we beg them to come forward," Travis' family said.

Travis is 5'7" tall and has blue eyes. He has tattoos reading "Travis" and "loyal" on his arms.

In April 2020, he was 160 pounds, had shaved brown hair and was known to frequent Edmonton's core and northeast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 780-423-4567 or the Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.