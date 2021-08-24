Missing man's mobility scooter found in park, search crews called in

Police and search and rescue crews in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are looking for a 72-year-old man whose mobility scooter was found at a park along the Oyster River this weekend.

David Pineo was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to return to this home in Black Creek that evening, according to a news release from Comox Valley RCMP.

Police said Pineo is not able to communicate verbally and requires daily medication.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a dark hoodie or jacket, a black T-shirt, black pants and white running shoes, police said, adding that he rides a red mobility scooter and is often seen travelling in the Macaulay Road area.

Police said Pineo's scooter was located at Bracken Park, but he was nowhere to be found.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue has been called in to search the area. The Oyster River Fire Department and RCMP Air Services are also helping with the search, police said.

Anyone who sees Pineo or may know where he is should call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, police said.