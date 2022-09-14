Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.
Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.
Cutillo's red 2006 Toyota Yaris was located by police near the old train station on Alberni Highway in Parksville, the RCMP said.
Cutillo is described as standing 6' 2"tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has short salt-and-pepper hair and is missing some teeth, according to police.
Investigators say Cutillo usually wears dark clothes. He is unsteady on his feet but frequents beaches in Parksville and Qualicum Beach, police said.
Cutillo's family and police investigators are "very concerned" for his health and are asking anyone who may have seen him recently to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.
