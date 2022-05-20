Missing man's vehicle was found abandoned in water-filled field: RCMP
RCMP are asking for help to find a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba.
Mounties said 72-year-old Leo Cyr, from Giroux, Man. was last seen on Thursday around 8 p.m. driving his vehicle on Highway 59 near Dunning Road East.
"Family attended his residence last night to check on him, but he was not home and his vehicle was gone," RCMP said in a news release.
Around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, RCMP got a report that a vehicle was stuck in a water-filled field near Highway 75 between St. Adolphe and St. Agathe. Officers who responded confirmed the vehicle, which was found abandoned, belongs to Cyr.
RCMP is currently searching the area for the man and are asking anyone in and around the area of Highway 75 between St. Adolphe and St. Agathe, to be on the lookout for Cyr.
He is described as five-foot-eleven, weighing about 250 pounds with brown eyes and balding brown/grey hair. RCMP said he was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved collared shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who may see Cyr is asked to call police immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234.
