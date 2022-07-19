Missing man search underway in The Blue Mountains

Collingwood provincial police are searching for a man missing since Saturday in The Blue Mountains.

Police are conducting an extensive search for Elias Ayala, who was last seen in a wooded area near Arlberg Crescent.

Officers with the OPP Emergency Response Team, K9 unit, and Aviation team are helping look for the 19-year-old man in the Tyrolean Village area.

Police say friends and officers saw Ayala several times on Sunday, but he repeatedly ran back into the woods, which they say is "unusual" behaviour for him, elevating the concern for his well-being.

Ayala is a white man, five feet eight inches tall and approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321.