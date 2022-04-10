Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
Joseph Dale Felix, 24, was last seen on April 5 at 3:30 p.m. at a designated psychiatric facility on Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Sunday.
He was reported missing later that evening, police said, adding that he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public."
Mounties ask anyone who sees him to not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.
Police describe Felix as an Indigenous man with dark hair. He stands 5'7" and weighs roughly 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green army jacket with fur lining, a black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said.
"Information suggests he may frequent the downtown area of Vancouver," police said in their statement.
"If you have information on the whereabouts of Felix, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-8475."
-
Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi declares for the NBA draftCarleton Ravens forward Lloyd Pandi is leaving the U Sports basketball champions and entering the NBA draft.
-
Sault legion commemorates 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy RidgeRoyal Canadian Legion Branch 25 held a wreath ceremony at a memorial tree in Sault Ste. Marie to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
-
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospitalRegina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
-
Artists craft larger-than-life Ukrainian Easter eggs to raise money for displaced familiesLocal artists are using their talents to create massive Easter eggs in support of a charity helping displaced Ukrainian families.
-
Humane society waives adoption fees for cats rescued from hoarding situationsThe humane society in Windsor-Essex is waiving adoption fees for a number of cats that were rescued from hoarding situations.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepowerUkrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive.
-
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shotsNew Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisersA Surrey mom says the province’s new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
-
Community environment days return to TorontoFor the first time since 2019, Toronto’s community environment days are making a comeback as ward-based events.