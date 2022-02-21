Missing Manitoba man last seen in Saskatchewan: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Manitoba man who was last seen in Saskatchewan.
On Feb. 18, Killarney RCMP received a report about Adam Graham, a 38-year-old man from Hilton, Man., who was last seen the previous day in Swift Current, Sask. RCMP said it is believed Graham is travelling to British Columbia to see relatives, but he has not been seen or heard from since he stopped in Saskatchewan.
RCMP said Graham is driving a grey 2011 GMC S125 pickup truck with a Manitoba licence plate “GJJ 779.” He is five-foot-six, weighs 159 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He may also have a beard.
Anyone with information on his location can call RCMP at 204-523-4820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
