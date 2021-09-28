Missing Manitoba teen believed to be in Winnipeg
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A missing teenage boy from St Jean Baptiste, Man., is believed to be in Winnipeg.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, Drayston Roach, 15, left home around 7:10 a.m. on Monday morning to go to school in Morris, Man. Though some of his belongings were found at school, he did not go to any classes.
Roach was last seen on Monday near the Subway on Main Street in Morris. Police describe the teen as five-foot-ten and130 lbs, with a thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and blue hat. He was also carrying a black backpack and was riding a grey/blue “Giant” mountain bike.
Anyone who has seen Roach or may know where he is should call 204-746-6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Police asking for help locating missing teenPolice are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teen last seen in Stony Plain on Sunday.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situationNorth Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern ManitobaAn emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kidsWith COVID-19 case numbers rising in B.C. elementary school students, some parents and experts are asking why rapid testing still isn't being used.
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks awayPremier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Pandemic-battered Palace Theatre seeks loan forgiveness from councilThe Palace Theatre in London, Ont. is seeking financial relief from city hall as it raises the curtain after months of pandemic dormancy.
-
Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meetingThe Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.
-
'This feels like I'm living in a nightmare': N.B. man says of strife with unvaccinated relatives who caught COVID-19Differences of opinion over vaccinations are producing hardship in some families.
-
'Mom, I can't get ahold of anybody at 911': B.C. woman faces difficulty getting ambulance for injured grandsonIssues last week with B.C.'s 911 service provider meant some callers, including a B.C. grandmother, faced long waits or were unable to get through at all.