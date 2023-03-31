iHeartRadio

Missing Manitoba teen found: RCMP


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

The Manitoba RCMP said a missing 15-year-old was found after going missing last week.

Police previously said the teen was last seen at school on March 24, and didn’t return home.

On Friday, police announced the teen was safely located, and thanked the public for their help.

The name and picture of the teen has been removed as they are a minor.

12