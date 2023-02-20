Missing Manitoba woman believed to be in Calgary with wanted suspect may still be in Winnipeg area: RCMP

A missing Manitoba woman the RCMP originally believed to be travelling to Calgary with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may actually still be in Manitoba, police say.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP posted a notice on their Facebook page this weekend about 28-year-old Breanna Lee Hudson, who left a residence early Feb. 16 when she was picked up by 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane.

MacFarlane has warrants out for his arrest on two charges of uttering threats against a person, assault, extortion and obstruction of justice.

He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions.

Hudson is described as 162 centimetres (5' 4") tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

MacFarlane is described as 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, weighing 72 kilograms (160 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police originally believed they may have been travelling in a black pick up truck to Calgary, but Monday afternoon amended that. They said they still believe the two are travelling together, but now believe they are in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

