Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River

A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.

Last week, RCMP reported that Doreen Head, 36, was missing. She was last seen on Oct. 17 in The Pas.

Ten days later, on Oct. 27, the Mounties received a report of a body floating in the Saskatchewan River. The person was identified as Head.

Police said her death does not appear to be criminal.

RCMP continue to investigate.