Missing Maple Ridge senior found dead after 4 day search

The search for 76-year-old Otto Csaszar of Maple Ridge, B.C., has ended in tragedy.

The senior who was last seen on Friday was found dead near the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge border on Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. RCMP said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP did not provide any further details about the man’s death, but said it is not considered to be suspicious. The BC Coroners Service has been called in to investigate.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Csaszar during this incredibly difficult time,” Insp. Adam Gander of Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The search for Csaszar began Friday when he left his home in Maple Ridge to buy a newspaper, but never returned.

Local search and rescue and police looked for the senior through Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, after efforts were unsuccessful, renewed calls for public assistance and expanded the search across Metro Vancouver.