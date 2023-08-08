Missing Maple Ridge senior found dead after 4 day search
The search for 76-year-old Otto Csaszar of Maple Ridge, B.C., has ended in tragedy.
The senior who was last seen on Friday was found dead near the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge border on Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. RCMP said.
Ridge Meadows RCMP did not provide any further details about the man’s death, but said it is not considered to be suspicious. The BC Coroners Service has been called in to investigate.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Csaszar during this incredibly difficult time,” Insp. Adam Gander of Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
The search for Csaszar began Friday when he left his home in Maple Ridge to buy a newspaper, but never returned.
Local search and rescue and police looked for the senior through Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, after efforts were unsuccessful, renewed calls for public assistance and expanded the search across Metro Vancouver.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.