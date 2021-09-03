Missing Meaford man found safe after extensive OPP search
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say a Meaford man reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found safe.
Grey Bruce OPP launched an extensive search with officers on the ground and in the air with the OPP helicopter to locate the missing man.
Residents may have noticed the heavy police presence Friday morning as officers combed the area.
Shortly after the noon hour, police reported the 25-year-old man was "safe and in good health."
Police extended thanks to members of the public who helped locate the missing man.
-
Trudeau says Ford 'finally stepped up' on vaccine passports but timing was no coincidenceOntario Premier Doug Ford 'finally stepped up' in unveiling a vaccine passport system but the timing of the announcement was 'no coincidence,' Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says.
-
Ex-minister likes new head of African Nova Scotian Affairs, but questions appointmentThe former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs says that while it's more appropriate for a Black person to hold his old job, he likes the member Premier Tim Houston chose to replace him.
-
Nova Scotia reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday, active count drops to 55Nova Scotia is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 recoveries, as the active case count drops to 55.
-
Vaccine demand in Windsor doubles after passport announcementDemand for a COVID-19 vaccine shot up in just one day, following Premier Doug Ford's decision to implement a vaccine passport system.
-
Manitoba to recognize National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThe Province of Manitoba announced it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the history and trauma caused by residential schools.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the weekBritish Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update before the long weekend on Friday.
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employeesThe new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
-
Vaccine cards in B.C.: Researcher says mandate could lead to social, financial implications for someIn a couple weeks, the lives of B.C. residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 could change drastically, with proof of shots required to enter many non-essential businesses.