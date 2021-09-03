Missing Meaford man found safe after extensive OPP search

Police say a Meaford man reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found safe.

Grey Bruce OPP launched an extensive search with officers on the ground and in the air with the OPP helicopter to locate the missing man.

Residents may have noticed the heavy police presence Friday morning as officers combed the area.

Shortly after the noon hour, police reported the 25-year-old man was "safe and in good health."

Police extended thanks to members of the public who helped locate the missing man.